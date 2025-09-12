DockMaster announces 2025 User Conference

DockMaster will host its 2025 User Conference November 9-13, 2025, at the West Palm Beach Marriott in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The four-day industry event features a welcome cocktail reception, comprehensive training sessions, and exclusive product previews. Marina owners, operators, and service managers will be able to explore operational strategies, technology innovations, and business growth solutions that drive competitive advantage for marinas, boatyards, and marine service centers.

“Our User Conference represents the heart of marina industry collaboration,” said Karen Barnes, CEO of DockMaster. “This isn’t just a software training event, it’s where the marine industry’s most successful operators share real-world insights, discover breakthrough operational strategies, and experience firsthand how comprehensive technology solutions transform marina performance and profitability.”

The 2025 conference kicks off with an exclusive Welcome Cocktail Reception on Sunday evening, November 9, at the Marriott Palm Garden Terrace. The main conference will run November 10-13, and deliver small group training sessions, personalized assistance, and direct access to the complete DockMaster ecosystem.

Conference highlights include:

Complete platform mastery

Visual Marina Management – Master interactive slip management, drag-and-drop reassignments, and linear dockage optimization for maximum revenue efficiency

– Master interactive slip management, drag-and-drop reassignments, and linear dockage optimization for maximum revenue efficiency Service Management Excellence – Advanced work order workflows, estimate-to-billing processes, mobile technician integration, and customer communication strategies

– Advanced work order workflows, estimate-to-billing processes, mobile technician integration, and customer communication strategies Financial Operations – Payment processing optimization, long-term billing strategies, A/R management, and comprehensive reporting for better business decisions

– Payment processing optimization, long-term billing strategies, A/R management, and comprehensive reporting for better business decisions DockMaster Web & Mobile Platforms – Hands-on experience with Customer & Vessel Management, Customer Portal functionality, and mobile service management

Industry leadership sessions

Operational Efficiency Workshops – Real-world case studies from high-performing marinas showing measurable ROI improvements

– Real-world case studies from high-performing marinas showing measurable ROI improvements Technology Integration Strategies – Maximizing investment returns through connected systems and streamlined workflows

– Maximizing investment returns through connected systems and streamlined workflows Customer Experience Innovation – Leveraging self-service tools, automated communications, and modern customer portals to build loyalty

– Leveraging self-service tools, automated communications, and modern customer portals to build loyalty Business Growth Planning – Using data insights and reporting to drive revenue increases and operational cost reductions

Exclusive access and networking

Exclusive Early Access – First look at upcoming features, product roadmaps, and beta testing programs not shared in virtual events or public announcements

– First look at upcoming features, product roadmaps, and beta testing programs not shared in virtual events or public announcements Direct Expert Access – Face-to-face conversations with product managers, developers, and support staff who build and support DockMaster

– Face-to-face conversations with product managers, developers, and support staff who build and support DockMaster Unmatched Networking – Build valuable connections with like-minded professionals and form lasting business relationships

– Build valuable connections with like-minded professionals and form lasting business relationships Small Group Training – Personalized assistance with real-world scenarios and tips from power users

“Every session addresses real operational challenges that marina professionals face daily,” Barnes added. “Our speakers include both DockMaster experts and successful marina operators who’ve transformed their businesses using our comprehensive platform. Attendees leave with actionable strategies they can implement immediately to improve efficiency and profitability.”

The conference serves marina professionals across all operational areas, from owners and operators seeking strategic growth to service managers optimizing technician productivity, harbour masters managing complex dock assignments, finance teams maximizing payment processing efficiency, and parts specialists streamlining inventory workflows.