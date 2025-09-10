Coast Guard Foundation welcomes Board of Trustees members

The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that Erika Herbert, Beth Kalapo, Ty Miller, Tish Rourke, and Daniel A. Tadros recently joined its board, bringing the total number of active trustees and directors to 85.

“We’re excited to strengthen our mission by welcoming five accomplished individuals to our Board of Trustees and Directors,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “With varied backgrounds, each new member has shown a strong commitment to the brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard. Their insights and dedication will be a great benefit to the foundation and the entire Coast Guard community.”

A volunteer Board of Trustees and Directors governs the Coast Guard Foundation, and Chairman Thomas A. Allegretti leads the board.

New Coast Guard Foundation Board of Trustees members:

Erika Herbert is the vice president of naval and oceanic systems at Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. With over 20 years at the company, she leads a diverse portfolio of maritime and undersea programs, including command and control systems, mine hunting, undersea sensors, and shipboard integration. She has held prior leadership roles in strategy, advanced systems, and multifunction technologies.

Herbert holds a mechanical engineering degree from Georgia Tech and a master’s degree in program and organizational technical management from Johns Hopkins.

Beth Kalapos is a vice president, registered architect, and federal program leader at AECOM with over 35 years of experience in program and project management, as well as architectural design. For the past 20 years, she has served as the program manager and primary point of contact for the Department of Homeland Security’s Nationwide A/E Services Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. In this role, Kalapos has led and contributed to numerous projects for the Coast Guard, gaining comprehensive insight into its facility and waterfront infrastructure needs and a deep understanding of its mission and operational requirements.

Kalapos holds a master’s degree from Kent State University, where she also serves as an adjunct professor in the College of Architecture.

Ty Miller is the chief commercial officer at STACK Infrastructure, where he oversees sales, marketing, customer engagement and strategic partnerships. With over 25 years in the industry, he has led more than $20 billion in data center transactions and is recognized for driving client-focused growth.

Miller earned his undergraduate degree in psychology and business administration from UCLA, where he was part of the 1990 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship team.

Tish Rourke is the vice president and general manager of maritime systems at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, overseeing a portfolio that supports the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and international partners. With over 35 years at Lockheed Martin, she has held leadership roles in engineering, program management, and business development.

Rourke holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering from Syracuse University and completed executive programs at Columbia and Berkeley.

Daniel A. Tadros serves as chief operating officer of Shipowners Claims Bureau, Inc., manager of the American P&I Club. He oversees daily operations and guides corporate governance and strategic policy implementation across six global offices.

Tadros holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans. Having been raised in Athens, Greece, he speaks fluent Greek.