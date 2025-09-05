ABYC webinar to cover standards updates

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) will host a complimentary webinar on September 17, offering marine industry professionals an overview of the newly released “Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft, Supplement 65.”

Released in July, the publication represents a significant update to the voluntary safety standards that guide boat building and repair worldwide. The webinar will highlight what’s new, what’s changed and how companies can use ABYC’s technical tools to stay ahead of compliance requirements and evolving technology.

“This year’s supplement includes updates to 14 standards and three technical information reports, which touch on just about every corner of the boat,” said Brian Goodwin, standards and compliance director, ABYC. “The webinar is the perfect opportunity to learn what has changed and how to apply the updates in your day-to-day work.”

Webinar details

The webinar will cover:

  • Overview of updated standards, including revisions to E-11 (AC and DC Electrical Systems on Boats), E-13 (Lithium Ion Batteries) and H-24 (Gasoline Fuel Systems).
  • Practical compliance tools, including ABYC’s Overview, Compliance Audit Tool and Test Templates.
  • Forward-looking guidance on how to incorporate these changes into 2027 model year product.

To register for the free 2025-26 Standards Update Webinar, visit the ABYC website.

