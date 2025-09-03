Sea Pro Boats partners with Northpoint Commercial Finance

Northpoint Commercial Finance has been named the exclusive finance partner for Sea Pro Boats of Whitmire, South Carolina.

“After months of discussion and evaluating multiple options, it was clear that Northpoint offers the best combination of aggressive terms, dedicated support and a shared commitment to our dealers’ success,” said Jimmy Hancock, president of Sea Pro. “Northpoint has a long history with Sea Pro and was among the first to believe in and support our brand.”

“We appreciate our long-standing relationship with Sea Pro dating back nearly a decade,” added Russell Baqir, senior vice president of business development for Northpoint. “We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with both the owners and sales team, and we’re grateful and excited to re-establish our partnership. We look forward to serving Sea Pro and providing customized solutions to meet the needs of its dealer network.”