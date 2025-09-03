Freedom Boat Club opens New Zeeland location

Freedom Boat Club has announced the opening of its newest New Zealand location at Te Ana Marina in Lyttelton, Christchurch.

The fleet at the new location will include the Sea Ray Sun Sport 230, Rayglass Legend 2350, and, for Freedom Local members, the Stabicraft 1850 and the Rae Line 186.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Freedom Boat Club to Christchurch and to call Te Ana Marina our newest home,” said Scott Williamson, owner of Freedom Boat Club New Zealand. “Lyttelton Harbour offers some of the best boating in the country, and this location enables us to expand accessibility and deliver a world-class on-water experience to new and seasoned boaters alike.”

To further enhance accessibility, Freedom Boat Club New Zealand has introduced its Freedom Local membership plan, tailored for local boaters seeking weekday access at a lower entry point into the boating lifestyle.