Nimbus CEO takes the helm

Nimbus Group has announced Johan Inden as its new CEO, effective September 1. Inden succeeded Jan-Erik Lindström, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“It’s going to be incredibly exciting and rewarding to lead Nimbus Group into its next phase,” Inden said. “After many years in the industry, I have a solid understanding of the company and its potential. Several global trends are driving an interesting growth phase in the marine sector, and Nimbus Group is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on this development.”

Inden most recently worked at Volvo Penta, where he led the company’s global marine business.