Stella Marinas acquires marinas on Chesapeake Bay

Stella Marinas, in partnership with Drake Real Estate Partners, has acquired South River Marina and Turkey Point Marina & Yacht Club, two neighboring properties on the South River in Edgewater, Maryland.

The marinas, just 30 minutes from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, and five miles from Annapolis, are situated in a cove with quick access to the Chesapeake Bay.

With over 500 wet slips and dry racks, the newly combined facility is now among the largest marinas on the Chesapeake. Boaters will have access to lift slip and dry rack storage for powerboats up to 40 feet, marine services from experienced technicians, fuel, dry winter storage, and a waterfront restaurant.

Stella Marinas has also announced its partnership with Five Star Hospitality, which will open the High Tide Grill, and Rudy Marine, which will offer Jeanneau outboard-powered cruisers and Bentley pontoon boats for sale on site.

“We’re bringing together two exceptional properties to create a marina destination where boaters can dock, dine, refuel, and relax all in one place,” said Ryan Comisky, owner of Stella Marinas. “Our current offerings, planned upgrades, and location on the South River make us the perfect home port for boaters who value a convenient and enjoyable boating lifestyle.”