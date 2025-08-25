Boston Whaler owners support non-profit school

Boston Whaler owners recently raised $10,000 for Every Child Counts, a non-profit school in the Abaco Islands that serves children with disabilities. The funds were raised during a weeklong Boston Whaler owner event in the Abacos Islands.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity of our owners, dealers, and the extended Whaler family,” said Lenn Scholz, president of Boston Whaler. “Together, we’re creating lasting change in the communities we visit, and that’s something truly special.”

Every Child Counts offers individualized education, free evaluations, access to specialized consultants, and internship opportunities through local partnerships, all within a safe, nurturing environment that encourages each student to reach their full potential.

“We are deeply thankful to Boston Whaler and its incredible community of owners and dealers for this generous contribution,” said Nicole DeNardin Russell, administrator at Every Child Counts. “Our belief is that every individual, regardless of ability, has something valuable to offer and contribute to our community. These funds will go directly toward enhancing our programs and resources, helping us continue to provide individualized support for our students. It means the world to our staff, our families, and most importantly, our students.”