Sailfish Boats expands dealer network

The StaffAugust 20, 2025
Sailfish Boat
Photo courtesy of Sailfish

Sailfish Boats has announced the addition of TPG Yachts of Rhode Island and Connecticut and Cape Romain Marine of South Carolina to its dealer network.

“Dealers are at the heart of an OEM, and we have the best at Sailfish,” said Rob Parmentier, president and CEO of Sailfish Boats. “The addition of these dealers, along with our current dealer partners, are a reflection of the brand and their respective markets to appreciate the quality and affordability of our boats, solidifying the efforts the team in Cairo is putting in every day and in every boat we build.”

“Sailfish Boats is the right boat for our market,” said Ross Giovannucci, owner of Cape Romain Marine. “They are priced right, giving you a boat that is packed with features, strength, quality and sheer dock appeal that stands out for the traditionally pricier boats. They are the right balance of fishing and family that works perfectly in our waters. Finally, their understanding of how to work with a dealer as a partner is refreshing. Can’t wait to see what we do together.”

“We have had great success and feedback with Sailfish as part of our fleet at our boat club operation in Isle of Hope, Georgia, just outside of Savannah,” said Eric Bradley, vice president of marina operations for TPG Marinas. “Therefore, we felt it would be natural to partner with Sailfish to expand our boat and marine operations in our home port of Jamestown, Rhode Island, with hopes of extending the partnership to our other TPG Marinas locations.”

