Sealegs names exclusive Washington and Alaska dealer

The StaffAugust 19, 2025
Sealegs boat
Photo courtesy of Sealegs

Sealegs U.S. has named Inside Passage Yacht Sales (IPYS) as the exclusive dealer and service agent for its amphibious marine craft in Washington and Alaska.

“Brian Krantz and his team at Inside Passage Yacht Sales were the perfect partners for Sealegs,” said Greg Ewen, president of Sealegs U.S. “With their location in Anacortes, their outstanding reputation in the Pacific Northwest, and the San Juan Islands right on their doorstep, IPYS is perfectly positioned to represent and grow the Sealegs brand in the region.”

Inside Passage Yacht Sales was founded by Brian Krantz in 2010. “I’ve been boating since I was a young boy and have built my life and business around a passion for the water,” said Krantz. “We are incredibly proud to represent Sealegs in Washington State and Alaska. Their amphibious technology is world-leading, and we look forward to delivering this innovation to our customers across the region.”

