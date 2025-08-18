Bill Healey, co-founder of Viking Yachts, passes

Viking Yacht Company announced the passing of former president William “Bill” J. Healey on August 14 at the age of 97. Healey founded Viking Yachts with his late brother, Robert T. Healey Sr., in 1964.

The company stated:

“He relentlessly encouraged and supported legions of dedicated shipwrights who designed and manufactured luxury yachts.

Bill was intense and feisty, but beneath that drive was a soft heart and a deep bond with others. He valued his team with unbounded enthusiasm and commitment, often reminding them that they did not work for Bill Healey but that they worked with Bill Healey.

A source of never-ending inspiration to build a better boat every day, Bill demonstrated his love for his boatbuilders by standing at the door every evening to thank and wish them a good night as they left the factory. He not only knew the names of hundreds of Viking carpenters, electricians, mechanics, designers, metal craftsmen, fiberglass workers and outfitters, but often of their family members as well.

He cared for his Viking family, creating a factory health department that provided employees and their families free on-site medical care in addition to the company’s traditional health benefits.

Bill was instrumental in modernizing the yacht-building business. He was ahead of his time, designing a tri-generation facility in the plant to provide power for its electrical, air-conditioning and heating needs. He built and installed a wastewater treatment plant, invested in a $1 million five-axis CNC (computer numerical control) router to design and shape parts and components for the factory and the boats, and added solar panels on the roofs of several buildings for additional clean power.

Although Bill retired in October 2013, turning the throttles over to his son Patrick, he continued a daily presence at the New Gretna facility to the delight of old and new customers he would meet at the factory.

Visit the Viking Yachts website for the memorial arrangement details and full obituary.