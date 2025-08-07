Suzuki reveals Q1 FY25 results

Suzuki Motor Corporation has shared its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting a revenue increase in the marine segment.

Overall, the company reported a revenue decrease of 4.1% year-over-year, and an operating profit decrease of 9.8%, totaling ¥142.1 billion.

In the marine segment, revenue increased by ¥1.7 billion (5.7%) year-over-year to ¥31.9 billion. Operating profit increased by ¥1.1 billion (13.4%) year-over-year to ¥9.2 billion. The company stated that this was primarily due to an increase in sales in North America despite the impact of tariffs, and an increase in sales in Europe and Latin America.

Suzuki stated that there are no changes to its forecasts for consolidated operating results announced in the “Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2024” on May 12, 2025.