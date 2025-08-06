KICKER opens direct OEM sales

KICKER Marine Audio has announced that, in addition to its relationship with CPS Distributors, the company will now offer direct OEM sales for boat builders.

KICKER stated that this strategy will better align the company with manufacturers by offering earlier collaboration, stronger integration, and tailored support to meet the demands of today’s marine market. The shift is designed to give builders more flexibility, more control, and a competitive bill of materials when evaluating their audio options.

“It’s simple,” said Phil White, OEM and Marine Audio Systems, KICKER. “If you’re a builder who wants to buy direct, we’re ready to work with you. Reliable product, solid design, a known brand, and now, a factory-direct path. Innovation isn’t a moment, it’s a posture. We’re here to listen, build together, and earn our place in the build process.”