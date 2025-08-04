Polaris releases Q2 results

Polaris has released its Q2 2025 results, reporting worldwide sales of $1,853 million, down 6% versus Q2 2024.

Total company sales were negatively impacted by lower volumes due to planned shipment reductions, negative product mix and lower net pricing driven by higher promotional spend. Gross profit margin decreased 223 basis points to 19.4 percent for the second quarter. Adjusted gross profit margin of 19.5 percent decreased 232 basis points, primarily driven by negative product mix and lower net pricing driven by higher promotional spend, partially offset by favorable operational costs, as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to Polaris was $79 million, or $1.39 net loss per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Polaris of $69 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Polaris for the quarter was $23 million, and adjusted EPS was $0.40.

Marine segment sales, including Bennington, Godfrey and Hurricane brands, were $155.3 million, up 16% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased volumes. Marine gross profit margin performance was impacted by negative mix and higher operational costs.

“Amid a global macroeconomic environment that remains dynamic, the Polaris team has maintained an unwavering focus on advancing our strategy and delivering for customers and dealers,” said Mike Speetzen, chief executive officer of Polaris Inc. “Polaris’ second quarter performance is the result of our disciplined execution. There are many successes in the quarter to celebrate, such as revenue exceeding our expectations, gaining market share, achieving our highest second quarter operating cash flow in over five years, and surpassing pre-pandemic benchmarks in plant efficiency through our lean efforts. I truly believe today’s endeavors build tomorrow’s successes, and thus expect Polaris is well-positioned to emerge stronger and achieve our long-term plans for growth, industry-leading innovation, and greater earnings power.”

The company introduced a third-quarter 2025 sales guidance of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.