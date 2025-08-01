Gemeco to host Technical Training Event

The StaffAugust 1, 2025
Gemeco team
Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists has announced the return of its Technical Training Event, taking place September 8–11 at the Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport – Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Known for hands-on learning and real-world applications, this year’s event will offer multiple certification opportunities and sessions from industry-leading manufacturers. Marine electronics dealers, boatbuilders, installers, and technicians will receive training from experts and leave with practical skills they can apply immediately in the field.

Highlights Include:

  • Airmar Certified Installer (ACI) Training
  • NMEA 2000 Installer and Advanced Installer Certifications
  • Maretron MPower and Software Training
  • Product Sessions from Actisense, Avikus, CZone, Mastervolt, and more

Attendees will experience interactive workshops, live product demos, and networking opportunities with top marine electronics brands—all in one place.

“This event is designed for those who want to deepen their technical knowledge and stay ahead in an evolving industry,” said Brandon Wollard, sales manager at Gemeco. “We’ve created a hands-on experience with certifications that our customers have been asking for.”

