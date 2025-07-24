Nautique names Stoll as executive vice president

In a statement released on July 22, Nautique announced Heather Stoll as its newest executive vice president of Nautique Boat Company.

With more than nine years of service to the Nautique brand, Stoll has held key leadership roles including finance manager, director of finance and, most recently, vice president of finance.



Stoll’s impact on Nautique goes beyond her professional accomplishments. A lifelong water skier, she grew up surrounded by the Nautique legacy. Her father’s 1992 Ski Nautique now sits on her dock next to her own 2021 Ski Nautique, symbolizing the generational bond she shares with the brand.



“I’m deeply honored by the opportunity to continue advancing my career at Nautique,” said Stoll. “Being part of a brand with such a strong legacy and passionate team is truly rewarding, and I look forward to contributing to our continued growth and long-term success.”



In her new role, Stoll will oversee the finance, safety, human resources, and quality departments, continuing to shape Nautique’s culture of innovation, performance, and integrity.



“Heather’s well-deserved promotion is a reflection of her exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Nautique President Greg Meloon. “Her deep understanding of Nautique’s heritage and core values brings an authentic and powerful perspective to her role. I’m proud to have such a dedicated and capable leader on our team as we look to the future.”