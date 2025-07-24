Boating Industry gets a first-hand look at Mercury’s newest outboard engine

Story by David Gee

“Hi, do you want to experience firsthand the latest expansion of our Verado outboard lineup?” “On the water?” “Yes.” “Can I drive?” “Yes. Part of the time at least.” “Okay, I’ll be there.”

The pitch from Mercury Marine to come to Tampa, Florida, to see the unveiling of their all-new V10 425hp Verado outboard and a performance-enhanced version of the V10 350hp Verado outboard didn’t go exactly like that. But it was close. It wasn’t hard to get me to yes. Especially when they mentioned “sea trials.”

Before we headed to the water, Mercury Marine President John Buelow hosted a dinner at the hotel with a few media members and some Mercury and Brunswick staffers, with the slightly veiled V10 as the guest of honor. The hotel didn’t have a drop cloth or tablecloth large enough to cover the entire motor, so we could see the lower half of what was obviously a new Verado of some variation.

Buelow said Mercury Marine is a prop to helm product solutions company, and it starts every project with a commitment to — and passion for — the wants and needs of the boating consumer.

“These new V10 Verado engines reflect our commitment to giving boaters exactly what they’ve asked for: greater performance with the same smooth, refined experience they expect from Mercury,” he added. “With this launch, we’re raising the bar in the high-horsepower category and reaffirming the Verado family’s position as the pinnacle of premium outboard performance.”

V10 425hp Verado

According to the press release, the new 425hp model delivers class-leading acceleration and significant weight advantages compared to a 450hp competitor.

In Mercury’s testing, it was:

3 seconds faster from 0-30 mph than a 450hp competitor (on a 26-foot, 5,000- pound center-console boat with a heavy load)

from 0-30 mph than a 450hp competitor (on a 26-foot, 5,000- pound center-console boat with a heavy load) 254 pounds lighter than a 450hp competitor (25-inch XL models)

than a 450hp competitor (25-inch XL models) Equipped with a 150-amp alternator – the highest output in its class

– the highest output in its class 22% quieter at cruise than a 450hp competitor

Enhanced V10 350hp Verado

The upgraded 350hp model delivers improvements in top-end speed and mid-range acceleration:

2.7 mph higher top speed than a 350hp competitor (light load test configuration)

top speed than a 350hp competitor (light load test configuration) 4 seconds faster from 0-30 mph and 17.8 seconds faster from 0 to top speed than a 350hp competitor (heavy load test configuration)

from 0-30 mph and from 0 to top speed than a 350hp competitor (heavy load test configuration) Four times the alternator output at cruise compared to a 350hp competitor

compared to a 350hp competitor 40% quieter at cruise than a 350hp competitor

Let’s head to the water

After breakfast the next morning, we met at the Freedom Boat Club Tampa Convention Center, right on the Riverwalk, exactly 129 feet from my hotel room.

After donning the requisite PDF, I got aboard a Boston Whaler 350 Realm, with a trio of the V10 425hp Verado outboards hanging off the back.

I love the symphony of sound the synchronized start-up creates, and we were soon making our way out of the channel and into a slightly choppy Hillsborough Bay.

The hole shot was smooth and linear. I was told the mid-range performance was noticeably increased over the 400hp motor, and we topped out at a drama-free 60 mph.

It’s not only performance that gets your attention though. These latest generation Verado outboards are so quiet and vibration-free, even with three 425s running nearly wide open.

That’s a result of the work performed at the Noise, Vibration, Harshness (NVH) testing facility at Mercury’s global headquarters in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, where every detail of sound and vibration is analyzed and refined.

“Unlike some approaches that address NVH later in development, Mercury integrates this process from day one, including putting pre-production models through sound lab testing,” explained Steve Andrasko, vice president of category management at Mercury Marine, when aboard the SeaVee 37 with us. “This allows engineers to identify and eliminate unwanted noise and vibration before the engine reaches consumers.”

Andrasko said the Verado platform features a unique perimeter mounting system that absorbs vibration before it can reach the boat and significantly reduces harshness.

Mercury Marine also integrates its cowl design and sealing to minimize airborne noise.

And the intake silencer ensures that the Verado maintains its quiet operation, allowing boaters to communicate easily, whether they are slow cruising or running at wide-open throttle.

The boating portion of the trip eventually ended, but Mercury Marine president John Buelow said their focus on product optimization continues.

“We’re proud of our pace of innovation. It’s part of our culture. More performance, no compromises. That’s what we strive for.”