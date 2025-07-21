IDS Marine names relationship manager

July 21, 2025
IDS Marine's Jon Simmons
Photo courtesy of IDS Marine

IDS Marine, the marine-focused division of Integrated Dealer Systems (IDS), has appointed Jon Simmons as its newest relationship manager. The company shares that with over 30 years of experience in the recreational dealer industry, Simmons brings deep operational insight, a passion for the industry, and a dealer-first mindset to the team.

In his new role, Simmons will focus on supporting existing IDS Marine clients while also guiding new dealers through the onboarding process. “Any DMS is only as good as the people who stand behind it,” said Simmons. “Our job is not just to provide you with a DMS; it’s to deliver first-class service and support, before, during, and long after onboarding.”

“Jon’s approach aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Justin Imig, director of marine dealer relations at IDS Marine. “He’s not just managing relationships; he’s leveraging his experience to usher in transformation and build long-lasting strategic partnerships with dealers.”

