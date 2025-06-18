Propspeed names VP of sales and operations

Propspeed has appointed Jim Bandy as its VP of sales and operations for the Americas. In his new role, Bandy will be responsible for developing Propspeed’s commercial marine business unit while continuing to drive growth with existing partners.



Bandy brings over 30 years of marine industry experience, most recently as the director of business development for New Zealand-based McKay. Before this, he worked for Raymarin/FLIR, Navico and West Marine.



“We’re excited to welcome Jim to the Propspeed team,” said Marcus Hamilton, CEO of Propspeed. “Jim brings a powerful combination of experience, capability, and passion that aligns strongly with our business culture, strategy and vision. This is a key investment in empowering our people and partners to achieve even greater success with Jim’s leadership. We look forward to expanding our sales reach in the Americas and continuing to deliver high performance products, leading business support and technical service to the industry.”



“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the Propspeed team and look forward to helping grow the market in the Americas,” said Bandy. “Throughout my tenure in the marine industry, I have had a great deal of experience building businesses across vast markets. I’m excited to combine that experience with Propspeed’s industry-leading products and already strong sales presence in the Americas, and contribute to continued success for the brand.”