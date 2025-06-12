TowBoatUS port opens in Minnesota

The StaffJune 12, 2025
TowBoatUS boat
Captain Doug and Melanie Nelson open TowBoatUS Rocky Point on Lake of the Woods. Photo courtesy of BoatUS

TowBoatUS has announced the opening of TowBoatUS Rocky Point, marking the second TowBoatUS 24/7 on-water towing and assistance port for recreational boaters and anglers on Lake of the Woods.

TowBoatUS Rocky Point, opened by Captain Doug and Melanie Nelson, provides professional on-water towing, soft undergrounding, battery jump, and fuel drop-off services. They opened their first port, TowBoatUS Lake of the Woods in Baudette, Minnesota, just two years ago.

“We have a lot of possibilities,” said Doug Nelson. “Being able to service the west side of the lake efficiently from our new west side port means shorter response times to requests for assistance. We hope to grow BoatUS membership over here by providing great service.”

TowBoatUS Rocky Point has a 21-foot red response vessel fully rigged for towing and salvage, homeported at Arneson’s Rock Point Resort in Roosevelt. All of the company’s captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed. Separate from BoatUS on-water towing, the company also offers boat salvage services.

