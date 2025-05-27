Suzuki Marine promotes two executives to VP roles

Suzuki Marine USA has promoted two executives to key vice-presidential management positions. Brandon Cerka will now serve as the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, and Jacob Ewing has been promoted to vice president of operations.

Cerka joined Suzuki Marine in 2012 and has served the company in a variety of capacities, most recently as general manager of sales and marketing. Cerka’s understanding of the recreational boating market and deep knowledge of Suzuki products have helped him expand the company’s dealer network, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustained year-over-year sales growth. In his new role as vice president, Cerka will focus his efforts on strategic growth, brand development, and cross-functional alignment across departments.

Ewing started in the parts and accessories division and took on increasing responsibilities over the years. He has played a vital role in leading Suzuki Marine USA’s Administration Department during the company’s transition from its former headquarters in Brea, California, to Tampa, Florida. Ewing has been a key member of Suzuki’s leadership team, most recently as general manager of operations. In this new role, he will oversee administration, business compliance, logistics, accounting and finance and credit and collections. Ewing will also oversee Suzuki Marine’s human resources and IT functions, in consultation with Suzuki Marine USA President Nobuo Suyama.

“Both Brandon and Jacob have played vital roles in the sustained success and growth Suzuki Marine has enjoyed over the years,” said Suyama. “Brandon’s marketing expertise and strategic thinking have helped us strengthen our dealer network, enhance our boat building partnerships, and capture market share, even during challenging market conditions. Over the same period, Jacob’s commitment and strong business acumen have streamlined our processes and helped make Suzuki Marine a great company to do business with. These successes go hand-in-hand, and we are pleased to reward both Brandon and Jacob with well-deserved promotions.”