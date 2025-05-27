LLGF announces upcoming events following Screamin’ Reels Tournament

Lady anglers from Florida and beyond reeled in 110 offshore fish during the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing (LLGF) Screamin’ Reels Tournament, held May 16-18 in Islamorada, Florida.

The tournament was hosted by the nonprofit LLGF, and the event kicked off with a party at the Tavernier Elks Club, featuring a special appearance by Miami Vice actress and fishing enthusiast Olivia Brown. Fishing action heated up on Saturday and Sunday as participants boarded private and charter boats to compete in offshore waters.

Winners:

First Place Offshore: Kat Farese, Dania Beach, FL – 15.8 lb. Wahoo on Marlin Darlin

Second Place Offshore: Michelle Mobley, Orlando, FL – 12.45 lb. Blackfin Tuna on Sea Horse

Third Place Offshore: Kelly DeNone, Tavernier, FL – 10.8 lb. Wahoo on Poppa Wahoo

First Place Jack Division: Melissa Vickers, Cocoa Beach, FL – 30.1 lb. Amberjack on Miller Time

“This tournament is unlike any other,” said Betty Bauman, founder of LLGF. “Screamin’ Reels welcomes casual anglers into a fun and supportive tournament where nearly any legal offshore or inshore species is fair game. It’s perfect for women who’ve never imagined entering a tournament.”

LLGF offers another Keys event Oct. 17-19 with a full-day fishing seminar, two days of fishing, and casual prizes as well as the Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament Jan. 30- Feb. 1, 2026.

Upcoming LLGF events, with optional or included fishing:

Oct. 17-19, 2025 – Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and fishing in Islamorada, FL

Nov. 22-23, 2025 – St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy Guy Harvey Resort

Jan. 30- Feb. 1, 2026 – Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament in Islamorada, FL

Participants should register in advance for all events on the LLGF website.

The LLGF series is supported by major partners including the Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Lowrance, Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are ICOM, CCA Florida STAR, Bob’s Machine Shop, AFTCO, Smith Optics, Frogg Toggs, Hubbards Marina, Star Brite, Wildlife Forever and Big Rock Sports Conservation Foundation. Local supporters were Sunset Inn, Islamorada, Hawk’s Cay Resort, Poppa Wahoo Charters, Flamingo Lodge and Monroe County Tourist Development Council. Other contributors are listed on the website.