MRAA shares strong early exhibitor turnout for Dealer Week 2025

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has announced that over 100 exhibitors have secured booth spaces for Dealer Week 2025, the annual conference and expo dedicated to marine dealer growth.

Dealer Week 2025 is scheduled for December 7-10 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. The event offers an immersive experience, featuring education sessions, networking opportunities, and an expansive expo hall showcasing the latest products and services from marine industry suppliers.

Among the confirmed exhibitors are 18 boat manufacturers representing 42 boat brands, and several companies representing finance and insurance, marketing, digital products and other service provider categories.

“Reaching this milestone so quickly shows how many organizations have prioritized attending Dealer Week annually and now mark their calendars to reserve a spot,” said Mike Davin, VP of Industry Relations at MRAA. “The strong early exhibitor turnout, including top boat manufacturers and leading brands, speaks volumes about Dealer Week’s role as a critical venue for industry innovation and collaboration, and of course, a key business platform for our exhibitors.”

Registration for marine dealers opens July 15. New in 2025, the event will kick off with an optional “Boat Show Boot Camp” on December 7 to ensure sales teams are primed and ready for a successful 2026 boat show season.