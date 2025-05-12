The boating industry unites in D.C. for ABC

The StaffMay 12, 2025
ABC logo
Photo courtesy of NMMA

The recreational boating industry has convened at the nation’s capital for the start of the 2025 American Boating Congress (ABC), bringing together manufacturers, dealers, retailers, and stakeholders from across the country for three days of critical dialogue, policy engagement and industry strategy.

Hosted by the NMMA, ABC 2025 marks a pivotal opportunity for the industry to unite in advancing its advocacy agenda and shaping the future of recreational boating in the U.S. With a packed agenda featuring keynote speakers, issue briefings, networking events, and meetings with members of Congress and key government stakeholders, the event is designed to ensure the voice of marine businesses is heard at the highest levels of government.

“Our theme this year, Made in America – Resilience and Innovation, couldn’t be timelier,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of NMMA. “We’re navigating both opportunity and uncertainty. On the opportunity side, we see real momentum on Capitol Hill; a chance to secure and advance a pro-growth tax code that supports your ability to reinvest and compete. We’ve also made significant progress on regulations, thanks to the industry’s voices and our collective advocacy.”

ABC 2025 will spotlight policy topics including environmental regulations, manufacturing competitiveness, trade, marine infrastructure, and economic trends affecting boating participation. Attendees will also hear from thought leaders and agency officials on key developments impacting the industry.

