Suzuki Marine fills new marketing position

Suzuki Marine USA has hired Susan Shidler to the newly established position of department manager of advertising and marketing. Shidler will lead Suzuki Marine’s marketing team and be integrally involved in all facets of the company’s advertising and marketing activities. She will report directly to Brandon Cerk.

Shidler formerly worked for the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where she played a key role in Suzuki Marine’s evolving marketing partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Suzuki Marine eventually elevated to Pewter Partner status, the Buccaneer’s highest partnership honor, which included one of the four main entrances to 75,000-seat Raymond James Stadium — the home field for Tampa’s Bucs — becoming the “Suzuki Marine Gate,” along with a host of other murals, signage, recycling receptacles and other activations designed to promote Suzuki products and the company’s CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT ethos to the NFL’s diverse fanbase.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Susan join our company and lead our all-star team of marine marketing professionals,” said Brandon Cerka, vice president of sales and marketing for Suzuki Marine. “She brings a deep understanding of Suzuki’s commitment to the environment, as well as our passion for sharing both the Suzuki brand and the family fun of boating with a diverse and far-reaching audience. These things have always been at the heart of our partnership with the Bucs, and Susan was instrumental in our success working with the team. She is also a long-time avid boater and angler who understands our community, our market, and our customers. With Susan leading our marketing efforts, we’re confident that Suzuki Marine will continue to grow our business and our presence in the market.”

Shidler looks forward to working with Suzuki Marine’s many media partners, boating journalists, CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT partners, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to further the company’s marketing initiatives.