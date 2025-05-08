Dockmate named title sponsor of MarineMax Getaways! events

Dockmate will be the Title Sponsor for the entire 2025 MarineMax Southeast Florida Getaways! calendar. Through this partnership, Dockmate will bring hands-on demonstrations, technical clinics, and special incentives to every trip.

“At Dockmate, our mission is simply to deliver effortless control and unmatched confidence on the water,” said Bill Karmis, director of sales and marketing at Dockmate U.S. “These Getaways! embody the same spirit of freedom and camaraderie that our remotes enable. We’re thrilled to help make each voyage even more memorable.”

MarineMax’s Getaways! have become a staple for owners seeking curated cruising experiences with expert support. By combining the events with Dockmate’s proprietary Spread-Spectrum remote technology, attendees can explore new destinations while seeing firsthand how the system transforms single-handed docking, tight‑quarters maneuvering, and raft-ups.

2025 SE Florida Getaways! presented by Dockmate:

May 5 – 11: West Coast – Fort Myers, FL │ Hosted by MarineMax Stuart

West Coast – Fort Myers, FL │ Hosted by MarineMax Stuart June 5 – 8: Explore Islamorada – Three Waters Resort │ Hosted by MarineMax Jupiter & Pompano

Explore Islamorada – Three Waters Resort │ Hosted by MarineMax Jupiter & Pompano June 7 – 14: Abaco Adventure – Abacos, Bahamas │ Hosted by MarineMax Stuart

Abaco Adventure – Abacos, Bahamas │ Hosted by MarineMax Stuart July 10 – 14: Key West – The Florida Keys │ Hosted by MarineMax Pompano

Key West – The Florida Keys │ Hosted by MarineMax Pompano July 18 – 20: Seashells & Sunsets – Sebastian, FL │ Hosted by MarineMax Stuart

Seashells & Sunsets – Sebastian, FL │ Hosted by MarineMax Stuart July 31 – Aug 3: Tropical Tides – Bimini, Bahamas │ Hosted by MarineMax Pompano, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Stuart

Tropical Tides – Bimini, Bahamas │ Hosted by MarineMax Pompano, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Stuart Aug 3 – 6: Atlantis – Nassau, Bahamas │ Hosted by MarineMax Pompano

At each stop, Dockmate experts will: