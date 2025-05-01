NMMA reports potential marine parts tariffs

NMMA reports on President Donald Trump’s announced changes on tariffs. These changes are meant to prevent certain products from receiving cumulative tariffs, known as “stacking” of multiple tariffs. NMMA is analyzing certain provisions within the new order and is awaiting additional guidance in the Federal Register Notice.

NMMA shares:

If your product – or Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) code – is included in the March 26 auto parts notice, it is still subject to the 25% auto part tariff but isn’t subject to the 25% tariff for noncompliant USMCA products or 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. Several HTS codes for auto parts may overlap with imported marine parts. NMMA encourages members to review the HTS codes listed for auto parts. Noncompliant USMCA products are no longer subject to the new 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

Tariffs that continue to “stack:”

10% universal tariff on imports into the U.S.

7.5% to 25% Section 301 tariffs on imports from China.

125% reciprocal tariffs on imports from China.

20% IEPPA tariffs on imports from China.

Antidumping and countervailing duties.

The Department of Homeland Security must make the necessary customs changes by May 16, 2025.

This will apply retroactively to all entries of merchandise subject to any applicable tariffs outlined in the order and made on or after March 4, 2025. Any refunds will be processed pursuant to applicable laws and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s standard procedures for such refunds.