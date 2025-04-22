Highfield Big Pink Charity Auction raises $50,000

The StaffApril 22, 2025
Highfield auction raises $50,000 for breast cancer chairty
Photo courtesy of Highfield

Highfield Boats USA partnered with Tohatsu America Corporation to launch The Big Pink Charity Auction in support of cancer research and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Between February and March, the Special Pink Edition Highfield Sport 360 RIB powered by a Tohatsu MFS40A EFI 40 hp four-stroke outboard was offered in a public online charity auction.

The boat was sourced from the Highfield Boats factory in Weihai, China, featuring ORCA fabric provided by Pennel. Rigging and logistics were handled by Wright & Johnson USA (Highfield USA), with the engine and parts supplied by Tohatsu America. Nautical Ventures assisted in the auction at the Miami Boat Show, supported by Highfield’s European social media team led by Mowenna Swan.

The donation met the full MSRP of the boat package at $27,999, and when the winner was told that the money would provide free mammograms for women, she increased her donation to $50,000. This donation will pay for hundreds of mammograms.

