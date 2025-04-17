Carl Cramer, IBEX founder, leaves a lasting legacy

Carl Cramer, founder of IBEX and Professional BoatBuilder magazine, passed away on April 10 in Scarborough, Maine. Cramer’s life was centered in Maine around boats and publishing offices.

“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Carl Cramer, founder of IBEX and Professional BoatBuilder magazine, and a beloved figure in the marine industry,” IBEX recently shared on social media. “Carl’s contributions as a publisher, educator, and mentor left an indelible mark on the boatbuilding community. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

In the 1980s, Cramer worked for Downeast Magazine, then co-founded computer publications based in the mid-coast. In 1987, he was hired to work at WoodenBoat magazine, where he became publisher in 1989, a position he held until his retirement in 2014. During those decades, the Brooklyn-based magazine and its associated school, shows and other marine publications flourished in no small part because of Cramer.

In 1989, he launched the trade journal Professional BoatBuilder magazine, followed by the International Boatbuilder’s Exhibition and Conference. He was often in the background of his own achievements, lavishing credit on the people who brought his ideas to fruition. His work family returned the effort and the affection.

An enthusiastic sailor, Cramer was passionate about boats. He delighted in a cockpit full of friends, talk and sunshine. But his true expertise was people. He relished talking to strangers and made fast friends despite language and cultural barriers.

He is survived by his wife, daughters Chloe and Morgan, and grandchildren Quincy, Max, Sebastian and Isaac.