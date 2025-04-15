Boating Industry 2025 Top Products nominations due Friday!

Nominations for Boating Industry’s 12th annual Top Products program will close at the end of the day on Friday, April 18. Submit your product today!

Any marine product introduced or significantly updated since January 1, 2024, is eligible. These Top Products, selected by the editorial staff at Boating Industry, will be featured in the May edition and on our website. Decision makers across the industry review the Top Products issue for their latest equipment and newest offerings, so nominate your product today!