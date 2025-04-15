Boating Industry 2025 Top Products nominations due Friday!

The StaffApril 15, 2025
2025 Top Products logo

Nominations for Boating Industry’s 12th annual Top Products program will close at the end of the day on Friday, April 18. Submit your product today!

Any marine product introduced or significantly updated since January 1, 2024, is eligible. These Top Products, selected by the editorial staff at Boating Industry, will be featured in the May edition and on our website. Decision makers across the industry review the Top Products issue for their latest equipment and newest offerings, so nominate your product today!

The StaffApril 15, 2025

Related Articles

Xcursion pontoon boat

Sea Pro Boats enters pontoon market

April 15, 2025
Top Dealers logo

Boating Industry opens 2025 Top Dealers applications

April 15, 2025
NMMA January 2025 sales data

NMMA shares January boat sales data

April 15, 2025
Marine service technician

Marine Service Technician Week launches next week

April 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.