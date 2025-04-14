Palm Beach Boat Show generates record revenue ripple

The 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) drew more than 60,000 locals and tourists to West Palm Beach March 19-23.

PBIBS is a major economic driver for Palm Beach County and exceeded expectations with its extended show. Historically, PBIBS has generated more than $1.05 billion in regional economic impact. This year, PBIBS also donated more than $500,000 to its grant program, Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back, funding marine-related initiatives that inspire and support the next generation of boating enthusiasts.

This year’s show featured more than 600 exhibiting brands and over 1,000 boats on display – the most ever. “Extending the boat show from four to five days had a noticeable impact on our business. The energy downtown was incredible, and I’d say it was the best week I can remember – if not the best we’ve ever had – in terms of revenue,” said Brian Fischer, general manager of Duffy’s on Clematis Street.

A highlight of the 2025 boat show was the Superyacht Show Palm Beach, hosted at Palm Harbor Marina. This premium showcase featured a curated selection of top-tier yachts, expert-led seminars on yacht ownership and chartering, and immersive activations that brought the luxury yachting lifestyle to life.

In addition to its luxury experiences, PBIBS offered an array of family-friendly activities, including youth fishing clinics hosted by Captain Don Dingman, hands-on marine education programs, and interactive exhibits designed to engage and inspire the next generation of marine enthusiasts. Back this year was the Nautical Ventures AquaZone, impressing audiences with its gravity-defying product showcase. In its commitment to sustainability, PBIBS organizers partnered with Allini Water Filters to provide water refill stations, encouraging eco-friendly practices and reducing single-use plastics.

PBIBS will return March 25-29, 2026.