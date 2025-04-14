Palm Beach Boat Show generates record revenue ripple

The StaffApril 14, 2025
2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show
Photo courtesy of Informa Markets

The 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) drew more than 60,000 locals and tourists to West Palm Beach March 19-23.

PBIBS is a major economic driver for Palm Beach County and exceeded expectations with its extended show. Historically, PBIBS has generated more than $1.05 billion in regional economic impact. This year, PBIBS also donated more than $500,000 to its grant program, Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back, funding marine-related initiatives that inspire and support the next generation of boating enthusiasts.

This year’s show featured more than 600 exhibiting brands and over 1,000 boats on display – the most ever. “Extending the boat show from four to five days had a noticeable impact on our business. The energy downtown was incredible, and I’d say it was the best week I can remember – if not the best we’ve ever had – in terms of revenue,” said Brian Fischer, general manager of Duffy’s on Clematis Street.

A highlight of the 2025 boat show was the Superyacht Show Palm Beach, hosted at Palm Harbor Marina. This premium showcase featured a curated selection of top-tier yachts, expert-led seminars on yacht ownership and chartering, and immersive activations that brought the luxury yachting lifestyle to life.

In addition to its luxury experiences, PBIBS offered an array of family-friendly activities, including youth fishing clinics hosted by Captain Don Dingman, hands-on marine education programs, and interactive exhibits designed to engage and inspire the next generation of marine enthusiasts. Back this year was the Nautical Ventures AquaZone, impressing audiences with its gravity-defying product showcase. In its commitment to sustainability, PBIBS organizers partnered with Allini Water Filters to provide water refill stations, encouraging eco-friendly practices and reducing single-use plastics.

PBIBS will return March 25-29, 2026.

