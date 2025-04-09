Boating Industry opens 2025 Women Making Waves nominations

The StaffApril 9, 2025
Women Making Waves logo

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Women Making Waves industry recognition program! Nomination forms will be open through May 20, 2025.

All nominations must be submitted using the official nomination form.

The 2025 Women Making Waves will be featured in the June/July issue of Boating Industry and honored at the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in January. Details about ELEVATE will be revealed at a later date.

The Women Making Waves program honors women in the industry who have made, and continue to make, great contributions to its success as they lead their organizations and peers into the future.

Women Making Waves nominees can be from any company or organization that does business in the recreational boating industry. There is no limit to how many times a woman can be nominated, but they can only be named to the list once.

Questions? Please email Managing Editor Madelyn Pegg at mpegg@epgacceleration.com and include “Boating Industry Women Making Waves” in the subject line.

The StaffApril 9, 2025

Related Articles

Mack Boring logo

Mack Boring announces partnership with Mercury Marine

April 9, 2025
Yamaha Marine's Dean Burnett

Yamaha Marine promotes company veteran to vice president

April 9, 2025
Mark's Leisure Time Marine

Mark’s Leisure Time Marine expands in New York

April 8, 2025
Marex Boats logo

Marex Boats enters U.S. market

April 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.