The StaffMarch 27, 2025
Boating Industry has launched its 12th annual Top Products program, and nominations for the 2025 Top Products are open through Friday, April 18, 2025.

Any product introduced or significantly updated since January 1, 2024, is eligible. These Top Products, selected by the editorial staff at Boating Industry, will be featured in the May edition and on our website. Decision makers across the industry review the Top Products issue for their latest equipment and newest offerings, so nominate your product today!

