Boating Industry now accepting 2025 Top Products submissions

The StaffMarch 20, 2025
2025 Top Products logo

Boating Industry has launched its 12th annual Top Products program! Nominations for the 2025 Top Products are open now through Friday, April 18, 2025.

Submit your product today!

Any product that has been introduced or significantly updated since January 1, 2024, is eligible. These Top Products, selected by the editorial staff at Boating Industry, will be featured in the May edition and on our website. 

Decision makers across the industry review the Top Products issue for their latest equipment and newest offerings.

The StaffMarch 20, 2025

Related Articles

Larry Russo

MarineMax announces retirement of industry veteran Larry Russo

March 20, 2025
Savvy Navvy's Misha Vysokovskiy

Savvy Navvy names chief product officer

March 20, 2025
MasterCraft boat

MasterCraft announces annual “Let Her Rip” on-water campaign

March 20, 2025
Koch Marine transports Stingray Boats

Stingray Boats partners with Koch Marine

March 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button