Stingray Boats partners with Koch Marine

Koch Marine, the marine division of North American transportation service Koch Trucking, has partnered with Stingray Boats. Koch Marine will handle the transportation of Stingray boats to the company’s dealers across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to join forces with Koch Marine, a company whose values and vision closely align with our own,” said Barry Avent, CEO of Stingray Boats. “This partnership will allow us to focus on doing what we do best – and that is building boats – and for Koch Marine to do what they do best, and that is safely transporting our boats. We have operated our own trucking private fleet for over 45 years but realized that with the rising costs of trucks, trailers and maintenance on them, it made perfect sense to partner with a transportation expert in Koch Marine.”

Family-owned Koch Marine has been transporting boats and pontoons for OEM builders and dealers across the continent for more than 15 years. Koch Marine provides its customers with a dedicated fleet of trucks and drivers who specialize in hauling boats and pontoons and have the knowledge and experience it takes to transport them safely and efficiently.