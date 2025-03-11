Propspeed launches sustainability initiative with non-profit partner

Propspeed, an underwater foul-release coatings manufacturer in New Zealand, has partnered with The International SeaKeepers Society (SeaKeepers) for a sustainability initiative aimed at raising awareness for marine conservation globally. SeaKeepers is a non-profit organization that facilitates oceanographic research aboard private vessels.

The partnership centers on the shared goal of ensuring the sustained wellbeing of the world’s oceans. The initiative will focus on supporting continued awareness, education and science-led activities that positively impact the yachting community, and the benefits of using Propspeed’s biocide-free, foul-release coatings that reduce the emissions profile and environmental impact of yachts.

“Dedication to sustainability is vital to ensure a future for all of us – not just in our industry, but across all industries,” said Marcus Hamilton, CEO of Propspeed. “Maintaining the long-term wellbeing of our oceans has been a pillar of our business since inception, and we are committed to our sustainability journey and being part of the solution. We look forward to extending this commitment through our partnership with SeaKeepers to help widen awareness for sustainable initiatives around the world.”

As part of the collaboration, SeaKeepers will include Propspeed Large Kits in its Sustainability Kits, given to participating superyacht owners, providing an energy saving technology to support reducing fuel consumption, GHG emissions and the spread of invasive species. Propspeed will also be included as a global partner in their Green Guide to Boating, which highlights best practices for recreational boating, as well as other communications and presentations.

The International SeaKeepers Society champions marine science and conservation by using privately-owned yachts as platforms for oceanographic research, educational outreach, and marine conservation. Members include yacht owners, scientists, divers, entrepreneurs and environmental advocates from around the world.

Propspeed offers a range of foul-release, biocide-free coatings that prevent marine growth on underwater assets without harmful toxins. The Propspeed Clear Coat is hydrophobic in nature, with an extremely low friction surface that prevents bio-fouling from adhering to the substrate. Paired with the products superior adhesion to underwater metals, the full Propspeed system protects against fouling and corrosion, mitigating invasive species spread while protecting marine ecosystems, and reducing fuel consumption and associated GHG emissions.

Research indicates that underwater fouling can significantly impact efficiency. A recent independent test conducted by Netherlands-based shipbuilder Padmos in conjunction with Techbinder, a data-driven vessel optimization technology firm, showed that the application of Propspeed on their commercial fishing vessel Windroos resulted in a 4.7 percent reduction in fuel consumption. These results highlight the critical importance of maintaining smooth propeller surfaces to prevent efficiency losses, which can have substantial implications for fuel consumption and GHG emissions.