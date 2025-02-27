The 2025 Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show opened yesterday and will run through March 2 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The sold-out exhibit hall will showcase more than 450 new boats and more brands for consumers to shop, plus a variety of activations to engage attendees.

Highlights of this year’s show include the Discover Boating Beach Club featuring daily entertainment, the Paddlesports Experience and daily seminars at the Art of Casting Pond and Fred’s Shed How-To Center, presented by Progressive.

In its ninth year, the annual Captain’s Table Gala takes place on February 27, benefiting the Community Foodbank of New Jersey and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc.