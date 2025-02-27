American Boating Congress registration opens

The annual American Boating Congress (ABC) will be held May 12-14 in Washington, D.C., and registration is open now. ABC allows the industry to engage directly with policymakers and ensure that recreational boating remains a priority in legislative and regulatory discussions.

With American-made boats in demand around the world, the strength of the recreational boating industry depends on policies that protect boater access, promote manufacturing competitiveness, support infrastructure investment and promote innovation.

ABC 2025 will feature:

Meetings with members of Congress and key federal agencies to advocate for policies that sustain the recreational boating industry’s economic growth.

Briefings from influential policymakers and industry leaders on trade, manufacturing, sustainability and regulatory issues impacting boating.

Networking opportunities with business leaders, boating advocates, and policy experts.

With discussions underway on tax policy, trade agreements, infrastructure investment and environmental regulations, decisions made in Washington will have long-term consequences for American boat builders.

Register now and receive a discount via early-bird registration through April 1.

For sponsorship opportunities, reach out to John Marcinek at jmarcinek@nmma.org.