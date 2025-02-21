Octane names VP of partnerships and sales for marine

Octane has named Mike Bagull vice president of partnerships and sales, RV and Marine. Bagull is responsible for driving the company’s sales approach and managing relationships with its OEM and dealer partners in the marine and RV industries.

Bagull has over a decade of experience in consumer finance, sales and partnerships. Prior to joining Octane in January 2025, he led the enterprise business development, partnerships and e-commerce teams at a large lease-to-own finance company. He has also served in various sales and partnerships leadership roles at a large national lender, where he increased annual originations within his departments, signed large, enterprise-level partnerships, and grew its number of dealer partners.

Bagull graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics, and he is based in Chicagoland. He enjoys spending time with his wife and son, being outdoors, playing baseball, golf and tennis, and coaching youth sports.

Octane entered the Marine market in October 2024.