NMMA recognizes 2024 Marine Industry CSI Award winners

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has announced 63 recipients of the 2024 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were recognized during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat and engine buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 275,000 customers tracking customer satisfaction with the product, sales experience, delivery and service process in addition to product quality.

“Today’s boaters not only seek exceptional on-water experiences with their boat, but the highest level of overall customer experience with the dealer from purchase to delivery through ongoing service and maintenance,” said Robert Newsome, chief administrative officer and senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We recognize and applaud these boat and engine manufacturers for setting the standard by delivering an exceptional purchase journey, playing a vital role in boater retention.”

The following companies, across 12 categories, were honored with 2024 Marine Industry CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:

Aluminum Outboard Boats

Crestliner Boats

G3 Boats

Lund Boat Company

Smoker Craft

Ranger

SeaArk Boats

Tracker

Deck Boats

Hurricane Deck Boats

Fiberglass Bass Boats

Bass Cat Boats

Nitro

Ranger

Skeeter Products

Triton

Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Axopar Boats

Blackfin Boats

Boston Whaler

Chaparral Boats

Chris-Craft

EdgeWater Boats

Everglades Boats

Formula Boats

Four Winns

Grady-White Boats

Jupiter Marine

Mako

Monterey Boats

Nitro

Parker Offshore

Pursuit Boats

Ranger

Regal Boats

Regulator Marine

Robalo Boats

SeaVee Boats

Skeeter Products

Sportsman Boats

Tahoe

Tiara Yachts

Triton

Wellcraft

Jet Boats

Scarab Jet Boats

Yamaha WaterCraft

Personal Watercraft

Yamaha WaterCraft

Pontoon Boats

Avalon

Barletta Pontoon Boats

Bennington

Crest Pontoons

Forest River

G3 Boats

Godfrey Marine

Harris Pontoon Boats

Premier Marine

Qwest Pontoon Boats

Ranger

Regency

Sun Tracker

Ski, Wake, Surf Boats

ATX Surf Boats

Centurion Boats

Chaparral Boats

MasterCraft Boats

Nautique Boat Company

Regal Boats

Skier’s Choice – Moomba Boats

Skier’s Choice – Supra Boats

Supreme Boats

Tige Boats

Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Chaparral Boats

Chris-Craft

Formula Boats

Four Winns

Monterey Boats

Regal Boats

Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

Regal Boats

Inboard Engines

Ilmor

Indmar Marine Engines

Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Outboard Engines