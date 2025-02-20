Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing to host inshore saltwater fishing seminar

The “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” University returns to the Gulf Coast March 15-16 for its saltwater inshore fishing seminar at Bass Pro Shops Fort Myers. The seminar will be held on Saturday, March 15, and optional guided fishing on chartered boats will take place on Sunday, March 16. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the event offers classroom instruction, hands-on fishing activities, conservation, networking and optional boat fishing. No equipment or experience is required.

Perfect for women and teens who want to learn local fishing, this “No-Yelling School of Fishing” offers an immersive fishing educational experience on Saturday from 9:30 am to 4 pm. The sessions begin with presentations by Captain Barry Nicholls “Cuda” on inshore/backcountry fishing, equipment usage and conservation. In the afternoon, attendees will experience hands-on fishing skill practice for releasing, dehooking/conservation, knot tying, lure usage, fly, spin and net casting, fish fighting techniques and more conducted by local guides.

Bass Pro Shops is located at Gulf Coast Town Center, 10040 Gulf Center Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33913. Registration of $99, or $55 each for mothers bringing teens, includes classes, hands on practice, gifts and more. Guided inshore fishing on Sunday is additional. Registration and more information are on the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing website.

Upcoming 2025 LLGF events

March 1: Freshwater Bass Seminar South Florida Dania Beach, Florida

March 15-16: South Gulf Coast Saltwater Weekend Inshore Seminar Fort Myers, Florida

April 11-13: Florida Saltwater Offshore Weekend Seminar Fort Lauderdale, Florida

May 16-18: Keys Fishing Screamin’ Reels Learning on the Water Islamorada, Florida

June 4-9: Isla Mujeres, Mexico Fishing

August 14-20: Azores Fishing

Sept. 19-20: Guy Harvey Outpost Bass Seminar & Tournament Camp Mack, Lake Wales, Florida

Oct. 17-19: Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar, fishing and Fishing Fever Tournament, Islamorada, Florida

Nov. 22-23: St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy Guy Harvey Resort

The LLGF series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Lowrance, Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Fish Florida. The largest annual sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, ICOM, CCA Florida STAR, Bob’s Machine Shop, AFTCO, Smith Optics, Frogg Toggs, Hubbards Marina, Star Brite, Future Angler Foundation and Big Rock Sports Conservation Foundation.