NMMA recognizes 2024 Marine Industry CSI Award winners
The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has announced 63 recipients of the 2024 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were recognized during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.
The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat and engine buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 275,000 customers tracking customer satisfaction with the product, sales experience, delivery and service process in addition to product quality.
“Today’s boaters not only seek exceptional on-water experiences with their boat, but the highest level of overall customer experience with the dealer from purchase to delivery through ongoing service and maintenance,” said Robert Newsome, chief administrative officer and senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We recognize and applaud these boat and engine manufacturers for setting the standard by delivering an exceptional purchase journey, playing a vital role in boater retention.”
The following companies, across 12 categories, were honored with 2024 Marine Industry CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:
Aluminum Outboard Boats
- Crestliner Boats
- G3 Boats
- Lund Boat Company
- Smoker Craft
- Ranger
- SeaArk Boats
- Tracker
Deck Boats
- Hurricane Deck Boats
Fiberglass Bass Boats
- Bass Cat Boats
- Nitro
- Ranger
- Skeeter Products
- Triton
Fiberglass Outboard Boats
- Axopar Boats
- Blackfin Boats
- Boston Whaler
- Chaparral Boats
- Chris-Craft
- EdgeWater Boats
- Everglades Boats
- Formula Boats
- Four Winns
- Grady-White Boats
- Jupiter Marine
- Mako
- Monterey Boats
- Nitro
- Parker Offshore
- Pursuit Boats
- Ranger
- Regal Boats
- Regulator Marine
- Robalo Boats
- SeaVee Boats
- Skeeter Products
- Sportsman Boats
- Tahoe
- Tiara Yachts
- Triton
- Wellcraft
Jet Boats
- Scarab Jet Boats
- Yamaha WaterCraft
Personal Watercraft
- Yamaha WaterCraft
Pontoon Boats
- Avalon
- Barletta Pontoon Boats
- Bennington
- Crest Pontoons
- Forest River
- G3 Boats
- Godfrey Marine
- Harris Pontoon Boats
- Premier Marine
- Qwest Pontoon Boats
- Ranger
- Regency
- Sun Tracker
Ski, Wake, Surf Boats
- ATX Surf Boats
- Centurion Boats
- Chaparral Boats
- MasterCraft Boats
- Nautique Boat Company
- Regal Boats
- Skier’s Choice – Moomba Boats
- Skier’s Choice – Supra Boats
- Supreme Boats
- Tige Boats
Sterndrive Bowrider Boats
- Chaparral Boats
- Chris-Craft
- Formula Boats
- Four Winns
- Monterey Boats
- Regal Boats
Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats
- Regal Boats
Inboard Engines
- Ilmor
- Indmar Marine Engines
- Pleasurecraft Engine Group
Outboard Engines
- Honda Marine
- Suzuki Marine USA
- Tohatsu America Corporation
- Yamaha Motor Corporation