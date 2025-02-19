NMMA recognizes 2024 Marine Industry CSI Award winners

The StaffFebruary 19, 2025
NMMA Marine Industry CSI Award logo

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has announced 63 recipients of the 2024 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were recognized during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. 

Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat and engine buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 275,000 customers tracking customer satisfaction with the product, sales experience, delivery and service process in addition to product quality.

“Today’s boaters not only seek exceptional on-water experiences with their boat, but the highest level of overall customer experience with the dealer from purchase to delivery through ongoing service and maintenance,” said Robert Newsome, chief administrative officer and senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We recognize and applaud these boat and engine manufacturers for setting the standard by delivering an exceptional purchase journey, playing a vital role in boater retention.”

The following companies, across 12 categories, were honored with 2024 Marine Industry CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:

Aluminum Outboard Boats

  • Crestliner Boats
  • G3 Boats
  • Lund Boat Company
  • Smoker Craft
  • Ranger
  • SeaArk Boats
  • Tracker

Deck Boats

  • Hurricane Deck Boats

Fiberglass Bass Boats

  • Bass Cat Boats
  • Nitro
  • Ranger
  • Skeeter Products
  • Triton

Fiberglass Outboard Boats

  • Axopar Boats
  • Blackfin Boats
  • Boston Whaler
  • Chaparral Boats
  • Chris-Craft
  • EdgeWater Boats
  • Everglades Boats
  • Formula Boats
  • Four Winns
  • Grady-White Boats
  • Jupiter Marine
  • Mako
  • Monterey Boats
  • Nitro
  • Parker Offshore
  • Pursuit Boats
  • Ranger
  • Regal Boats
  • Regulator Marine
  • Robalo Boats
  • SeaVee Boats
  • Skeeter Products
  • Sportsman Boats
  • Tahoe
  • Tiara Yachts
  • Triton
  • Wellcraft

Jet Boats

  • Scarab Jet Boats
  • Yamaha WaterCraft

Personal Watercraft

  • Yamaha WaterCraft

Pontoon Boats

  • Avalon
  • Barletta Pontoon Boats
  • Bennington
  • Crest Pontoons
  • Forest River
  • G3 Boats
  • Godfrey Marine
  • Harris Pontoon Boats
  • Premier Marine
  • Qwest Pontoon Boats
  • Ranger
  • Regency
  • Sun Tracker

Ski, Wake, Surf Boats

  • ATX Surf Boats
  • Centurion Boats
  • Chaparral Boats
  • MasterCraft Boats
  • Nautique Boat Company
  • Regal Boats
  • Skier’s Choice – Moomba Boats
  • Skier’s Choice – Supra Boats
  • Supreme Boats
  • Tige Boats

Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

  • Chaparral Boats
  • Chris-Craft
  • Formula Boats
  • Four Winns
  • Monterey Boats
  • Regal Boats

Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

  • Regal Boats

Inboard Engines

  • Ilmor
  • Indmar Marine Engines
  • Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Outboard Engines

  • Honda Marine
  • Suzuki Marine USA
  • Tohatsu America Corporation
  • Yamaha Motor Corporation

