Boating Industry opens 2025 40 Under 40 nomination form

The StaffFebruary 17, 2025
Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program returns for the ninth year as part of the Top 100 Awards. Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry. Nominations are due Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Boating Industry receives hundreds of nominations from dealer principals, owners, CEOs and other individuals in management positions every year. Nominees for the 40 Under 40 program can be from any company or organization that does business in the boating industry and must be under the age of 40 as of January 1, 2025.

Submit a nomination for the 2025 40 Under 40 before February 26.

The Boating Industry editorial team reads every submission before selecting the final 40 young leaders, based on their accomplishments and ambition to continue driving the industry forward.

The 2025 40 Under 40 will be featured in a cover story that will be published in the March/April issue of Boating Industry, and honored during the invite-only Top 100 Awards gala, taking place at Boating Industry‘s ELEVATE SUMMIT.

Questions? Email Managing Editor Madelyn Pegg at mpegg@epgacceleration.com.

