ABBRA names 2025 directors and officers

The American Boatbuilders and Repairers Association (ABBRA) re-elected Jessica Parker of Parker’s Boat Yard and Gerard McDonough of Marinevest to its 2025 board of directors. They join returning board members John Hall Jr. of Frank Hall Boatyard, Andy Tyska of Bristol Marine, Ron Gift of Safe Harbor Marinas, Seth McGonigal of Saunders Yachtworks, as well as ABBRA board executive team members Tim Shields of Hinckley Yachts, Nicole Jacques of Rhumbline Communications and Patricia Bennett of Bennett Brothers Boats. Chad Morse of Ashbreez Boatworks serves as board president.

The 2025 ABBRA Board was announced at ABBRA’s Annual Conference in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The ABBRA Board said farewell and extended thanks and gratitude to retiring board member Bill Munger for his long tenure and service to the organization.

All directors are elected through the association’s standard election process. A nominating committee submits candidate names to association members, who then vote anonymously on the names put forward. All board members serve for three years.