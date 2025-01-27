Boardco acquires Mark’s Marine of Idaho

Mark’s Marine Inc. of Hayden, Idaho, has been acquired by Boardco. Aaron Thykeson, a partner of Mark’s Marine Inc., will continue as a partner and president of the organization. For over 50 years, Mark’s Marine has been a pillar of the North Idaho boating community, growing into a highly respected and well-recognized dealership under the Thykeson family’s leadership.

“We are honored to have facilitated this transition and are excited for the future of Mark’s Marine, Inc. under new ownership,” said Carrie Stacey, CPA, CVA, CPA (CDN) of Stacey International. “We extend our best wishes to Merlin and Karen in their well-earned retirement and look forward to seeing Boardco and Aaron Thykeson continue to grow the dealership’s legacy.”