The Seattle Boat Show returns with classic jingle

Returning Friday, January 31 to Saturday, February 8, the Seattle Boat Show is back and bringing with it a wave of nostalgia and excitement. Generations of Seattleites know and love the iconic jingle: “The Boat Show, the Boat Show, the big Seattle Boat Show,” which is dubbed a “historic audio landmark” by local historian Felix Banel.

This year, attendees can relive memories and join in the fun by singing the jingle themselves or with friends and family. Post the rendition to Instagram or Facebook, tag the show (@SeattleBoatShow), and be entered into drawings for free show tickets, fishing rods, lifejackets, a $250 for a shopping spree at the show and more, according to the organization. At the end of the event, one winner will take home a pair of tickets to a 2025 Seattle Seahawks game.

The largest boat show on the West Coast

The 78th annual Seattle Boat Show, the largest on the West Coast, spans two locations—Lumen Field Event Center and Bell Harbor Marina—and features over 290 exhibitors, over 800 new and brokerage boats and the latest in marine gear and technology, according to the organization.

In addition to perusing boats, guests can enjoy other features and promotions at the event including:

Crack the Code for a Chance to Win a Dream Boat Worth Up to $535,000. Showgoers can stop by the Union Marine display and test their luck by cracking the 6-digit code on the digital vault. The prize? A brand-new boat of their choice, to be special ordered to their specifications, from three options: 2025 MasterCraft XStar 23 2025 Sea Ray 310 SLX 2025 Boston Whaler 285 Conquest

Showgoers can stop by the Union Marine display and test their luck by cracking the 6-digit code on the digital vault. The prize? A brand-new boat of their choice, to be special ordered to their specifications, from three options: Pluck a Duck for Charity. “Little Toot”, a 20-foot tugboat, will be filled with 2,000 rubber ducks . 15% of the ducks have prize codes. Showgoers can purchase a duck for $5, then pluck a duck from the tugboat and see what they win.

“Little Toot”, a 20-foot tugboat, will be filled with 2,000 rubber ducks 15% of the ducks have prize codes. Showgoers can purchase a duck for $5, then pluck a duck from the tugboat and see what they win. Boating and Fishing Seminars. Whether you’re new to boating and want to learn the basics, there’s a seminar for you among the 150 boating and fishing seminars.

Whether you’re new to boating and want to learn the basics, there’s a seminar for you among the 150 boating and fishing seminars. Kids Zone. Little mariners (ages three to eight) can paddle around the Aqua Paddlers pool (life jackets required and provided) or on Saturday and Sunday, join the Center for Wooden Boats to build toy boats and learn nautical skills like knot tying and propulsion.

Little mariners (ages three to eight) can paddle around the Aqua Paddlers pool (life jackets required and provided) or on Saturday and Sunday, join the Center for Wooden Boats to build toy boats and learn nautical skills like knot tying and propulsion. Bubbly at the Boat Show (Sunday, Feb. 2) . The first 1,000 guests (21+) at Lumen Field Event Center on Sunday morning between 10 a.m. and noon can enjoy a mimosa, served in a stylish souvenir wine flute, included with admission.

. The first 1,000 guests (21+) at Lumen Field Event Center on Sunday morning between 10 a.m. and noon can enjoy a mimosa, served in a stylish souvenir wine flute, included with admission. Women’s Day (Monday, Feb. 3). Women can attend the show for free with a Women’s Day ticket (must be ordered online in advance) and enjoy a slate of seminars designed specifically for women, by women boaters.

Women can attend the show for free with a Women’s Day ticket (must be ordered online in advance) and enjoy a slate of seminars designed specifically for women, by women boaters. Dogs on Deck (Thursday, Feb. 6 ). Families can bring their furry friends for some tail-wagging fun and have a custom dog tag made.

Ticket prices are $20 per adult and $40 for a 9-day pass. Kids 17 and under are free.

Special ticket promotions include: