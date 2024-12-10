NMMA purchases Mid-Atlantic Boat Show

The NMMA today announced the acquisition of the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show in Charlotte, N.C. from Southeast Productions, Inc., to strategically broaden the industry-owned Discover Boating boat show portfolio. The purchase of the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show reinforces NMMA’s belief in the long-term value of boat shows and its stance that boat shows in large, populated boating markets are most viable and will remain a critical part of the boating industry to facilitate boat sales and engage core audiences. The Mid-Atlantic Boat Show, now in its 52nd year, is the largest boat show in the Carolinas.

“The Mid-Atlantic Boat Show is the dominant boating event in the region and presents enormous opportunities to engage target audiences, foster sales and complement our regional advocacy efforts,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president & CEO. “A show of this caliber, in one of the top boating markets in the country, is capable of attracting a diverse and wide-ranging group of potential boat buyers. With Discover Boating’s marketing resources at the helm, we are excited to partner with the recreational marine industry in the Carolinas to break new ground for our industry and exhibitors.”

“For over 50 years, the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show has provided the Queen City and surrounding market with a showcase of the best the marine industry has to offer. NMMA has a long track record of producing quality boat shows throughout the country, from Chicago and Atlanta, to New York and Miami, and we felt they were just the organization needed to elevate the show to new heights,” said Les Gray, Southeast Productions’ President. “We have full confidence the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show will continue to be the Carolinas’ most desirable boating sales event for years to come.”

The Mid-Atlantic Boat Show will proceed as scheduled Feb. 6-9, 2025 at the Charlotte Convention Center and will be led by NMMA’s Darren Envall, vice president of Midwest/Mid-South Shows. NMMA’s Nate Gaw will be sales manager.

With its most recent acquisition, NMMA owns and produces 10 consumer boat shows annually in major markets throughout the U.S. Visit DiscoverBoating.com/boatshows for a comprehensive schedule.