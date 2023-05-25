IBEX announces expansion into updated convention center space

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has announced the construction on the Tampa Convention Center (TCC) will be completed in time for IBEX 2023, to be held October 3 – 5, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The renovation project is the largest ever for the TCC and will result in an expanded third floor exhibit hall and additional fourth floor meeting rooms, complete with terraces overlooking the water. The expansion has added 5,900 square feet of exhibit space for IBEX, and the new meeting room space on the fourth floor will also be the location of the VIP Lounge for 2023. More than 675 exhibiting companies will fill three floors of exhibit halls, occupying over 134,000 square-feet indoors, plus outdoor displays and the IBEX docks along the waterfront.

“We look forward to welcoming the industry to IBEX at the newly updated Tampa Convention Center,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX show director. “All attendees will notice the expanded 3rd floor exhibit hall and additional natural light the renovations will bring. Our seminar participants will also enjoy updated conference rooms and lighting. Make plans now to join the industry at IBEX 2023, you do not want to miss this year’s event.”

“We are so proud of the improvements happening at the Tampa Convention Center,” said Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa. “This is the largest renovation project in the center’s history since it opened in 1990. It signals that the convention center and the city are looking to the future, to ensure that it continues to be a major economic engine for the city of Tampa. Tampa is excited to host IBEX and show all that our city and our convention center have to offer. We look forward to welcoming the marine industry to America’s best city.”

“The construction here at the Tampa Convention Center is on track to hit the scheduled completion date of late June,” said David Ingram, executive director, Tampa Convention Center. “These renovations give us the flexibility to stay competitive in our market. We are thrilled to host IBEX in October and showcase our center during this premier marine industry event. We know attendees will be impressed by our improvements and our waterfront location.”