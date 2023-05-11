Suzuki appoints new president

Suzuki Marine USA, Inc. has announced the appointment of its new President, Nobuo Suyama. Suyama will be based at Suzuki Marine USA’s headquarters in Tampa, Fla. His first position with Suzuki Motor Corporation was as a salesperson in the Overseas Marine and Power Products Department, where he spent 11 years. Since 2014, Suyama had been serving as managing director/president at Suzuki GB, PLC, which is the distributor of Suzuki automobiles, motorcycles, ATV and outboard motors for the United Kingdom and automobiles and outboard motors for Ireland.

“It is my great pleasure to return to the marine business, which I enjoyed very much in my younger days with Suzuki,” said Suyama. “I am looking forward to working closely with the great staff at Suzuki Marine USA, our many boatbuilder partners and our more than 1,200 dealers across America to continue the significant market growth Suzuki has enjoyed over recent years. I’m confident that even greater growth is on the horizon, and that Suzuki will continue to increase its reputation as a leading innovator and top outboard brand across the U.S. boating industry,” he added.