Johnson Outdoors recognized by Newsweek and Statista

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has been recognized as one of The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 by Newsweek and research partner, Statista, in the Consumer Goods category. The annual ranking , now in its second year, recognizes companies that have established a culture of transparency and ethical practices, with scoring based on customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

All companies headquartered in the United States with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study which conducted an independent survey with approximately 95,000 submissions. As part of the evaluations, respondents were asked how much they agreed with statements like "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer," "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development" and "I believe this company would be a good long-term investment." A post-survey “Social Listening” analysis was also conducted to refine results. In total, 700 companies with the highest score were named Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023.

"At Johnson Outdoors, our commitment lies in enabling our consumers to experience the awe of the great outdoors for generations to come. We consider it our responsibility to enhance every aspect of their outdoor experience, from making plans, to researching, shopping, and purchasing, to the actual use of our product," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Outdoors. "As outdoor adventurers ourselves, we leverage our spirited heritage and personal expertise to passionately and authentically fulfill this commitment. Since our founding in 1970, we have been a trusted companion for adventure, and we are thrilled to receive this recognition today."